Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

Roddy Ricch, a Grammy-winning rapper, was one of three individuals arrested Saturday night before his scheduled performance at Citi Field in New York City's Governor's Ball celebration.

ANI | New York City | Updated: 13-06-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 10:35 IST
Roddy Ricch, a Grammy-winning rapper, was one of three individuals arrested Saturday night before his scheduled performance at Citi Field in New York City's Governor's Ball celebration. According to Deadline, Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was riding in a 2020 Cadillac Escalade with two other men when they were stopped at a private security checkpoint at 6:20 p.m., just hours before the event. According to authorities, the guards discovered a 9 mm gun and a magazine with nine rounds of ammo in the vehicle.

Ricc, a 23-year-old Los Angeles resident, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of an unlawful feeding device, All of these are significant offences in New York, with each count having a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, which can be increased if the offender is a criminal. Carlos Collins, 57, of New Jersey, and Michael Figueroa, 46, of Brooklyn, are also facing gun charges.

In 2020, Ricch received a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. He was scheduled to play at the event on Saturday night, as reported by Deadline. The Governor's Ball is organized by Founders Entertainment, a New York City-based festival promotion business that also organizes The Meadows Music & Arts Festival. (ANI)

