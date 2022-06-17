Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra congratulates 'mama' Madhu Chopra for her talk show debut

Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated her mother Madhu Chopra on her talk show debut.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 21:29 IST
Priyanka Chopra congratulates 'mama' Madhu Chopra for her talk show debut
Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated her mother Madhu Chopra on her talk show debut. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story, giving her mother a major shout-out for her new professional venture.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra will soon be hosting her very own talk show. In Priyanka's Instagram story she shared a video that was posted by Madhu, as she was filming her new talk show, doting daughter Priyanka congratulated her and wrote, "Look who just made a talk show debut! My mama, @drmadhuakhourichopra. Congratulations mom on the launch of #Svastha. Lots of love to you and the team. Tune in to watch #Svastha on channel 101 @tataplay." Madhu Chopra is a medical professional, taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the video on Wednesday, announcing her new talk show, she wrote, "Incredible hours spent conversing with India's top doctors across different specialities. Towards a svastha life" in the caption.

Prior to this post, Priyanka also shared a birthday special post for her mother on Thursday. In the post, Priyanka along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's side sent some warm wishes to her mother on her special day. Priyanka Chopra treated fans by sharing a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie, also featuring her mother and herself in the picture.

In the image, Priyanka is seen sitting next to her mother, and the latter is holding the little one in her arms. Reacting to the post Priyanka's husband, Singer Nick Jonas showered love in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022