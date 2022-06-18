Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops the charts after 37 years

British recording artist Kate Bush has achieved a new record as her song, 'Running Up That Hill', released 37 years ago, has set three all-time records after it recently appeared on Netflix's 'Stranger Things', season 4. As per the Official Charts Company, the art-pop tune, released in 1985 has achieved the goal of the longest time taken for a single to rage in the top charts after so many years, reported Page Six.

Further, 63-year-old Bush accomplished the title of being the oldest female singer to reign the charts for her popular song, 'Running Up That Hill'. In addition, she even holds the record of having such a prolonged gap between number one singles. 'Running Up The Hill', thrived in the top 3 ranks when it was originally released. "It's very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it's being driven by the young fans who love the shows," said the singer-songwriter, as reported by Page Six.

Kate Bush is known for her eclectic and experimental style of songs. Her 'Wuthering Heights' smashed the records in the UK, 44 years ago, when she was just 19. Some of her notable songs include 'Babooshka', 'Cloudbusting', 'Hounds of Love', and 'Hello Earth'. As far 'Stranger Things' is concerned, Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' was the song that one of the protagonists Max, played by Sadie Sink, listened to on repeat whenever she was upset. The sci-fi horror drama has been well-received by the audiences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)