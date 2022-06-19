Left Menu

Ben Stiller partners with UN to extend support for those fleeing Ukraine

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has partnered up with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to extend support to those fleeing Ukraine while Russia's military operation on the country continues.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 19:11 IST
Ben Stiller (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has partnered up with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in order to extend support to those fleeing Ukraine while Russia's military operation in the country continues. According to Deadline, in a dual post with the UN Refugees Instagram page, a picture was shared showing Stiller talking with UNHCR staff in Poland. In his caption, the actor mentioned how he's learning, sharing stories, and offering support to those in need.

He said, "I'm here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity. I hope you'll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world. Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever." As per Deadline, Stiller is now part of the list of celebs including Sean Penn, Angelina Jolie, and Mila Kunis, who have extended their help to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. (ANI)

