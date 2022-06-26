Entertainment News Roundup: Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women; David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Glastonbury star Billie Eilish: It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women

Billie Eilish said it was a "dark day" for American women when she made history by becoming the youngest ever solo performer on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Friday night. The 20-year-old multi-Grammy winner made the comment midway through a crowd-pleasing set that kicked off with the hit "Bury a Friend" and ended with "Bad Guy" and "Happier Than Ever".

David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'

For fans eagerly awaiting the season four finale of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things", cast member David Harbour has a clear message: "You'll be blown away." The sci-fi drama, set in the 1980s, returned in late May with the first volume of episodes showing a new supernatural horror emerging from the Upside Down alternate dimension and besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

Harbour, Pullman explore mental illness with humour in new London play

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour says his own experiences with mental illness inspired parts of his new London play "Mad House", a dark comedy written by acclaimed author Theresa Rebeck. The 47-year-old actor, who recently told Britain's Big Issue magazine he was institutionalised and diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 26, said his conversations with the U.S. playwright helped shape the script.

Marine Serre stretches style traditions at Paris Fashion Week

French label Marine Serre sent athletes and artists to stroll a track field runway on Saturday evening, showcasing a sport-inspired wardrobe infused with artistic references in an all-ages, open-to-the-public fashion show. Like Olympic opening ceremonies, delegations succeeded one another.

Delighting music fans get back to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney

Tens of thousands of music fans streamed into Worthy Farm on Wednesday for the return after three years of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival that will feature hundreds of artists from Billie Eilish to Paul McCartney. The jubilant scenes come as a relief to a live music industry that battled for survival after COVID-19 wiped out all of the 2020 season and a major chunk of 2021, forcing venues to refund tickets and go without any income.

Paris Fashion Week serves up quintessential French chic with the Officine Generale show

Contemporary French label Officine Generale took to a grand, column-lined courtyard in the historic Marais district of Paris for its latest collection of classic tailored designs for men and women, sending crisp poplin shirts and relaxed, pleated trousers with matching blazers down a cobblestone runway. Models marched in a straight line as a breeze tugged at the looser styles, blowing the tails of silk scarves into the air and adding drama to the evening show.

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday at a contest in Thailand billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant. The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.

Dior sends models down the bucolic garden runway for Men's Paris Fashion Week

Dior transported its audience to a seaside garden between Normandy and Sussex on Friday for its latest menswear collection, aristo-chic with a utilitarian flair. A-lister celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Hollywood couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, ex-soccer star David Beckham, and rival designers Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and Matthew Williams from Givenchy, sat on real grass, along with the rest of the guests, surrounded by wildflowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)