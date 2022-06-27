Left Menu

Alec Baldwin announces interview with Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin has announced an interview with ace director Woody Allen, who has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, claimed he sexually abused her as a child.

Alec Baldwin has announced an interview with ace director Woody Allen, who has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, claimed he sexually abused her as a child. As per Variety, That backlash was recently renewed with the 2021 release of HBO docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow,' in which his daughter Dylan and her mother Mia Farrow further detailed the allegations they first came forward with, in 1992.

The interview between Baldwin and Allen will take place on Instagram live, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET. "I love you, Woody. Instagram, I'm with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there," Baldwin said in a video post. Baldwin made the announcement on his Instagram profile on Sunday night, that read, "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue."

'Allen v. Farrow' included an unseen home video of 7-year-old Farrow talking about the alleged assault shortly after she claimed it had occurred. During the #MeToo movement, his 2019 film 'A Rainy Day in New York' was dropped by Amazon Studios, with Hachette Book Group refusing to publish his memoir. However, Allen had denied the allegations, and labeled them as "untrue and disgraceful" in a statement following the release of the docuseries, as per Variety.

Baldwin has also been the subject of recent controversy. In October, he held a 'prop firearm' that shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the film 'Rust.' The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office's investigation into the incident is ongoing, along with a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Hutchins' family against Baldwin, seven producers and other members from the crew of 'Rust.' (ANI)

