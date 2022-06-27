Left Menu

Kerala CM condoles death of noted devotional songwriter and scribe Chowalloor Krishnankutty

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:34 IST
Kerala CM condoles death of noted devotional songwriter and scribe Chowalloor Krishnankutty
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of noted devotional songwriter, screenwriter, and journalist Chowalloor Krishnankutty who breathed his last in a private hospital at Thrissur on Sunday night.

He was 86.

Vijayan said that Krishnankutty's passing was a loss to the journalism, literature, and music worlds alike.

The CM said that Krishnankutty's many popular songs and imaginative poems contributed to the cultural foundation of Malayalam literature.

His demise is a great loss to the cultural scene of Kerala, Vijayan said.

Krishnankutty, who began his career as a journalist, had penned screenplays for several Malayalam movies, including 'Sreeragam', 'Prabhatasandhya', and 'Chaithanyam'.

The dialogues of the movie 'Sargam' were also written by him.

He had also won the Kerala state award for Best Song in drama and also the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for humour.

He joined Malayala Manorama in 1966 and retired as an assistant editor from there in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

