Left Menu

After Alia announces pregnancy, Twitterati ask Deepika, Katrina for 'khushkhabri'

After Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday, netizens have now stormed Twitter expressing their excitement for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to give them 'khushkhabri'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:40 IST
After Alia announces pregnancy, Twitterati ask Deepika, Katrina for 'khushkhabri'
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday, netizens have now stormed Twitter expressing their excitement for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to give them 'khushkhabri'.Taking a jibe at Katrina Kaif and Deepika Twitter users have posted memes and reactions on the micro-blogging site, making funny references to the pregnancy announcement. Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018, while Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. Check out some of the reactions:

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since the former announced that she is expecting her first child. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

While many are congratulating the new parents-to-be, a condom brand had earlier shared a funny and quirky congratulatory message for them. Durex India, on their Instagram account, dropped a funny post as their marketing strategy, which reads, "Mehfil mein teri "hum to clearly nahi the congratulations", with reference to the song 'Channa Mereya' from 'Ae dil hai mushkil'.

Sharing this hilarious post, Durex India captioned, "The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir." Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and will soon be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Dharma Productions' upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022