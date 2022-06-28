Left Menu

Serendipity Arts announces shortlisted artists for residency programme

The Foundation's primary initiative and largest project, Serendipity Arts Festival is a multi-disciplinary arts event held annually every December in Goa. It is scheduled between 15-23 December this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:07 IST
The Serendipity Arts Foundation on Tuesday announced the names of four young artists shortlisted for its three-month long residence programme based out of the national capital.

Conceptualized as an intensive and studio-based residency for emerging artists, the Serendipity Arts Residency provides its residents space and resources to develop their practice, work on a new project and interact with the broader arts community in the city. The selected artists are Aabshaar Wakhloo (Delhi), Piyush Kashyap (Patna), Sultana Zana (Goa) and Nithin Shamsudhin (Goa).

The applications for the residency, which is scheduled to run between July and September, were invited from emerging artists within the age of 25 - 35 years, working across all disciplines, including a broad range of forms such as movement-based practices, theatre and writing-based practices.

''Serendipity Arts Residency has been created as an incubation centre and a laboratory for creative practices, where artists question, explore and work on their individual artistic practices while engaging with the existing arts network and various institutions that could support and further their research and practice,'' Smriti Rajgarhia, director Serendipity Arts Foundation & Festival, said in a statement congratulating the selected artists.

The residents, who will be offered accommodation and a stipend, are expected to conceptualise and produce a new artwork by the end of the residency as a work in progress. It will be displayed in an 'Open Studio' exhibition by the end of the programme, the organisers stated.

''Each artist will be encouraged to develop their practice, as the residency does not follow a thematic format .. The Foundation will subsequently promote the work of the artists at its various outreach initiatives for the arts and culture,'' it added.

The Foundation's primary initiative and largest project, Serendipity Arts Festival is a multi-disciplinary arts event held annually every December in Goa. It is scheduled between 15-23 December this year.

