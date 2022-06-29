ICN India hosts unique fitness competition at Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 29: ICN India, the premier natural fitness federation hosted a two-day fitness show featuring the Bengaluru Royale at KTPO Whitefield, Bengaluru. The two day gala marked a glamorous show with several prominent figures from the Bodybuilding fraternity gracing the event. On the first day, the event featured the main fitness modelling and bodybuilding events, and the second day featured the sporting and fitness awards and activities. The event was organized by Jay Acharya, Country President, ICN India. The Jury of the competition comprised of Australian panel Joey Cantlin and Monique Hooper. The guests of honour for the occasion were Kate Piper, Scott Piper and Wayne McDonald as well as many well-known Indian celebrities, fitness and fashion influencers and sporting VIPs. The event had more than 75 categories across age groups—right from teenage boys and girls to men and women of age 50 and above. On this occasion, Mr. Jay Acharya - Country President, ICN India commented, “As they say, Born natural, compete natural. ICN is here for athletes wanting to take the natural path, we respect all athletes, and believe there should be a platform for natural athletes.” The fitness program started with the Ms Classic Figure First Timers category and included categories, like Men’s Bodybuilding First Timer Class 1, Ms Street Model, Ms Bikini First Timer, Men’s Bodybuilding Teenage & Novice, Men’s Bodybuilding 23, Men’s Bodybuilding 30+,Men’s Physique Open, among others and the show ended with Men’s Physique Overall. The competition depicted immense grit and determination by the participants and their immense efforts were on display. The judges and the audience were enthralled by the physique and performance of the participants. The event culminated with the announcement of winners. The winners of ICN Bodybuilding competition in different categories are the following:- Men’s Fitness Model: Akshay Sellu Men’s Physique: Shahid Ul Haque Men’s Classic Physique: Dikshant Kathayat Men’s Bodybuilding: Surendar Suren Ms Bikini: Vasudha Mirji Ms Sports: Vasudha Mirji Ms Fitness: Namratha GV PWR PWR PWR

