Left Menu

Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, John Turturro board 'Mr & Mrs Smith' series reboot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:37 IST
Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, John Turturro board 'Mr & Mrs Smith' series reboot
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Video's ''Mr & Mrs Smith'' series reboot has added Michaela Coel of ''I May Destroy You'' fame and ''The Batman'' stars Paul Dano and John Turturro to its cast.

The trio joins previously announced Donald Glover (''Atlanta'') and Maya Erskine (''PEN15''), who star in the title roles in the series from Amazon Studios.

The details of Coel, Dano and Turturro's roles are being kept under wraps, reported Deadline.

The project is a small-screen revival of the 2005 action comedy film from New Regency that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The story follows an out-of-love married couple who discover they are both assassins, hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

As part of his overall deal with Amazon Studios, Glover also serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of ''Mr & Mrs Smith''. New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022