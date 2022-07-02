Reuters Odd News Roundup: In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss. San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to plant his lips on the small alligator's snout, which had been tied shut presumably to avoid unwanted biting.

