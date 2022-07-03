Anupam Kher shares a workout picture with co-star Darshan Kumar

Veteran actor, Anupam Kher, on Sunday, shared a monochrome workout picture with his 'The Kashmir Files' co-star Darshan Kumar, as the duo starts prepping for 'Kaagaz 2'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Judwaa 2' actor captioned the post, "Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence!" With my friend, co-actor and gym partner @darshankumaar! #YearOfTheBody ##Workout #Gym #Kaagaz2".

In the picture, both the actors can be seen posing inside a gym in their workout outfits, pouring out major fitness goals. Recently, the 'Ram Lakhan' actor announced his upcoming film 'Kaagaz 2', which is going to be the formers 526th film of his 38 years long career and Darshan will be marking his second collaboration with the veteran actor after their blockbuster hit 'The Kashmir Files'.

'Kaagaz 2' is the sequel of a 2021 drama film, which starred Pankaj Tripathi and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. The film premiered on Zee5 and gathered a lot of appreciation from the fans. The 'MS Dhoni' actor is known for his remarkable performances over the past four decades and has won numerous awards for his acting.

Meanwhile, the 'Saudagar' actor recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the final release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that he also announced the title of his upcoming film 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry. (ANI)

