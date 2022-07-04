ART Fertility names Somesh Goyal as India CEO

ART Fertility Clinics on Monday said it has appointed Somesh Mittal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India.

Mittal has previously managed Vikram Hospital as CEO and was associated with Fortis Escorts Heart Institute as zonal director.

''Mittal brings just the right kind of experience that we were looking for. Being a trained surgeon himself, he has successfully led several large healthcare organisations from the front,'' ART Fertility Clinics Global CEO Suresh Soni said in a statement.

His educational background and qualifications and experience are a unique mix, as ART Fertility Clinics, India plans to expand its network to twelve high-end centres in the next year, he added.

ART Fertility Clinics currently operates six centres in India offering complex reproductive treatments.

Besides, it runs facilities in the Middle East.

