Ukrainian mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:22 IST
Ukrainian mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal
Maryna Viazovska Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukrainian mathematician Maryna Viazovska was named Tuesday as one of four recipients of the prestigious Fields Medal, which is often described a the Nobel Prize in mathematics.

The International Congress of Mathematicians said Viazovska, who holds the chair in number theory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, was being honored for her work on the densest packing of identical spheres in eight dimensions.

The other winners were French mathematician Hugo Duminil-Copin of the University of Geneva; Korean-American mathematician June Huh of Princeton; and British mathematician James Maynard of the University of Oxford.

The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to mathematicians under 40.

