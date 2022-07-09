Sharib Hashmi joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Afwaah’

Left Menu

Sharib Hashmi will feature alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming film Afwaah, the actor announced on Saturday.Dubbed as a quirky thriller, the movie is directed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.Hashmi, known for his performances in Filmistaan, Prime Video series The Family Man and Scam 1992, said working with Siddiqui is a dream-come-true moment for him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:15 IST
Sharib Hashmi will feature alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming film “Afwaah”, the actor announced on Saturday.

Dubbed as a quirky thriller, the movie is directed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra and also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Hashmi, known for his performances in “Filmistaan”, Prime Video series “The Family Man” and “Scam 1992”, said working with Siddiqui is a dream-come-true moment for him. ''My biggest dream come true (Ek bahut badi khwahish poori hui) Finally working with @Nawazuddin_S bhai I am his crazy fan (Bole toh apan bhayankar fan). Love you Nawaz bhai.

''And this is not #Afwaah but truth (Aur Yeh #Afwaah Bilkul Sachchi Hai),” the 46-year-old actor wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Afwaah”, which was announced in February, chronicles a story that he has lived with for a long time and has worked “each day to make it quirky and twisted”.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

