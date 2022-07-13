Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Is Studio Dragon releasing it in 2022?

Fans have been awaiting Sweet Home Season 2 for over one year. Meanwhile, they came across several media reports claiming that the second season is under production and Netflix rubbishing those reports. However, after several renewal-related hitches, Netflix has finally confirmed Sweet Home Season 2 and Season 3 together. It seems like Netflix was testing the water before making that decision.

Minyoung Kim, Netflix's VP of APAC content explained why the streamer has recently renewed several k-dramas and Asian originals lately.

He said, "We've seen how audiences around the world are embracing stories from Asia, and we're delighted to bring new seasons of these fan-favorite shows to Netflix."

Another piece of good news is both the seasons are now officially under production, revealed Netflix. "In these new seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast," Netflix said in a statement.

Sweet Home is a Netflix Original horror K-Drama series, based on the webtoon comic of the same name by Yongchan Hwang. The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who has also gifted other popular K-Dramas such as My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles and Crash Landing on You.

Sweet Home 2 and 3 will see Song Kang and Lee Jin-uk reprising their roles along with Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, Park Kyu-young. Apart from them, Yoo Oh-seong, Oh Jung-se, Kim Moo-yeol and Jung Jin-young will join the cast. The stars of Sweet Home 2 posted their picture on Twitter. They are wearing black t-shirts with the series name and season printed on it. It confirms that the cast members have been confirmed for both the forthcoming seasons.

In a statement, the director Lee Eung-bok poured light on what can fans expect in Sweet Home Season 2. Lee said, "Season 2 will include a new setting. I believe the technical details we couldn't refine in Season 1 will be honed in Season 2."

While K-drama fans across the world are celebrating the confirmation of Sweet Home Season II and III, they are also eager to know the release date of the series.

Netflix is yet to reveal the release date of Sweet Home Season 2, but it seems fans don't have to wait much longer for it. We all already heard several rumors about the making of the second season before the official renewal announcement arrived. And now Netflix declared that Season II and Season III both are filming back to back.

Plus looking at the past records, the first season took eight months to complete filming, despite production delays due to the pandemic. If we presume that the filming for the next seasons will take somewhat similar time period, then Sweet Home Season 2 might get an early 2023 release date, while Season 3 might come at the end of that year.

No further details about Sweet Home Season 2 have been disclosed but the upcoming segment will clear the cliffhangers left in the first season.

The first season ends with the monsters trying to wipe out humanity. People are trapped inside a building, realizing that the monsters are lurking everywhere outside. Hyun-soo and other residents shield themselves inside the building in hopes of surviving as long as they could.

Sang Wook was seen dead in the pool but it is not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters.

We will keep updating you on Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3. Keep a tab to Devdiscourse for more news on Horror kdramas and movies!

Also Read: 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' has hit home with many (plus updates on season 2)