Paul Schrader to receive honorary award at the Sarajevo Film Festival

Paul Schrader will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival. The American director and screenwriter will accept the award on August 13 at the festival's Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema, and the presentation will be followed by a special screening of his latest title, 'The Card Counter,' starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:50 IST
Paul Schrader (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Paul Schrader will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival. The American director and screenwriter will accept the award on August 13 at the festival's Coca-Cola Open Air Cinema, and the presentation will be followed by a special screening of his latest title, 'The Card Counter,' starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish. As per Deadline, Schrader has written and directed more than 30 films, including four collaborations with Martin Scorsese. Their first collaboration, 'Taxi Driver,' won the Palme d'Or at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival. In 1978, he directed his first film 'Blue Collar,' based on a screenplay he co-wrote with his brother. Later in the same year, Schrader wrote and directed 'Hardcore' followed by 'American Gigolo,' 'Cat People,' 'Mishima' and 'Affliction.'

Schrader was nominated for an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Original Screenplay for 'First Reformed,' which was also directed by him. 'The Card Counter,' which he wrote and directed, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year. During the Sarajevo Film Festival, Schrader will also hold a masterclass and open this year's Talents Sarajevo Masterclasses program on August 13.

The Heart of Sarajevo is the festival's highest prize, which is awarded in all competition categories at the festival. The festival awards its Honorary Heart to individuals who have had a significant impact on the film world. Previous recipients have included Michel Franco, Wim Wenders, Pawel Pawlikowski and Isabelle Huppert, as per Deadline. The 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival will take place from August 12 to 19, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

