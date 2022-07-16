Andrew Garfield in talks to play Richard Branson in limited series 'Hot Air'

British star Andrew Garfield is in negotiations to essay the role of billionaire Richard Branson in an upcoming limited series, titled "Hot Air''.

According to Variety, ''Deadpool 2'' helmer David Leitch will direct the project, which comes from Universal International Studios, a division of the Universal Studio group.

The six-part series is based on the book "Dirty Tricks: British Airways' Secret War Against Virgin Atlantic" by award-winning investigative journalist Martyn Gregory.

It follows Branson through the unbelievable rise of his company, Virgin Airways, and the campaign by British Airways to bring it down.

Branson's company was launched in 1984 and began to take hold of the British airline industry by 1990, at which point BA became threatened by VA's growth.

In response, BA launched a campaign against VA, impersonating employees and using passenger records to attempt to poach customers from Branson's company.

After Branson complained to the European Commission about BA's "dirty tricks", BA launched a negative (and false) press campaign against Branson. He sued, and the case was settled, with BA paying Branson damages and legal fees.

Jon Croker has penned the series, which is being eyed by multiple major platforms.

Garfield, who recently starred in FX limited series ''Under the Banner of Heaven'', will also executive produce along with Croker, 87North's Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Dan Seligmann, and Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh of UK-based Two&Two.

