Saumya Tandon mourns demise of her 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' co-star Deepesh Bhan

The sudden demise of actor Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan in 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!', has left his co-star Saumya Tandon extremely saddened. Deepesh is said to have collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old kid.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Saumya took to Instagram and paid her heartfelt condolences. "Can't believe you are gone. Can't hear you laugh, or sing, and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you," she wrote.

Saumya also shared a picture with Deepesh from the sets of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!'. Earlier in the day, actor Charrul Malik reacted to Deepesh's demise by posting an emotional post on social media.

"RIP Yaara.. it's hard to accept you are gone.Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara. You will be missed Deepesh," Charrul wrote on Instagram. Deepesh had also worked in serials like 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' and 'May I Come In Madam?'. He was 41. (ANI)

