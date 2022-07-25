Left Menu

'Shamshera' earns Rs 32 crore in opening weekend

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 15:56 IST
'Shamshera' earns Rs 32 crore in opening weekend
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest feature ''Shamshera'' has raised Rs 32 crore in box office collections, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), ''Shamshera'' was released in theatres on July 22.

YRF shared the first-weekend box office figures of the film in a note.

'''Shamshera' - India NBOC Day 1 - Rs 10.25 Cr Day 2 - Rs 10.50 Cr Day 3 - Rs 11.00 Cr. Total - ₹ 31.75 Cr,'' the studio stated.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, ''Shamshera'' was billed as a big-scale action-drama set in the 1800s.

Trade experts had expected the film to work wonders at the box office as it marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to the big screen after his 2018 blockbuster ''Sanju''.

But ''Shamshera'' started slow and has since been unable to register any major spike in its collection.

The film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Ranbir Kapoor — who plays the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli — fighting for their right and independence from the British.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022