'Shang Chi' director Destin Daniel Cretton comes on board to direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Marvel studios, at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, announced the upcoming multi-hero film 'Avengers

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:40 IST
'Shang Chi' director Destin Daniel Cretton comes on board to direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'
Destin Daniel Cretton (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel studios, at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, announced the upcoming multi-hero film 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' which will be directed by Destin Daneil Cretton. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cretton is already well ensconced in the Marvel family. In addition to directing Shang-Chi, which grossed $432 million worldwide, he has an overall deal with Marvel that he signed in the wake of Shang-Chi's success.

It is unclear who is writing the 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' movie or what heroes would even make up the team's roster for a story that helps close out Phase 6. Feige laid out a timeline that sees The Kang Dynasty arrive May 2, 2025, with another Avengers movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, hitting Nov. 7, 2025. Marvel studios are all geared up to wrap-up phase 4 with their upcoming action thriller film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Cretton will be also directing the sequel of 'Shang Chi'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cretton is working, with Andrew Guest, a writer-producer on comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community, a live-action series featuring Wonder Man that he will exclusively produce and possibly direct an episode or more of the series.

Directing an Avengers movie is one of the most high-profile jobs in Hollywood. Joss Whedon helmed the first two Avengers movies -- 2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. And Joe and Anthony Russo filmed the epic two-parter Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame which still remains one of the highest-grosser films of all time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

