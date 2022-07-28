Amarnath Yatra: ‘Chhari-Mubarak’ taken to Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar for special prayers

‘Chhari-Mubarak’ -- the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- was taken to the historic Shankaracharya temple here for special prayers as part of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

In connection with Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri was taken to historic Shankaracharya temple located at Gopadri hills for prayers on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old customs, Giri, the custodian of the mace, said in a statement.

He said the sound of conch shells charged the atmosphere and ‘pujan’ was performed chanting Vedic hymns.

Sadhus who accompanied the holy mace participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours. Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, Giri said.

The Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ temple, Hari Parbat, here to pay obeisance to the goddess on Friday, the statement said.

Rituals will be performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar temple Dashnami Akhara here on Sunday, after which Chhari-Pujan will be performed at Dashnami Akhara on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on August 2, it said.

Giri will carry the holy mace to the holy cave shrine to perform pujan and have ‘darshan’ on morning of ‘Shravan-Purnima’ on August 12 after having night halts at Pahalgam on August 7 and, Chandanwari on August 9, Sheshnag on August 10 and Panchtarani on August 11, the statement said.

