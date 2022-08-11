Rajnath Singh dials AIIMS Director to take update on Raju Srivastava's health

A day after comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, took a stock of his health from AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. The Defence Minister dialled the hospital's director to take an update about the health of the stand-up comedian who is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

He also spoke to the comedian's wife and consoled her. Taking to Twitter he wrote that he wishes a speedy recovery for him. Take a look. After suffering a major heart attack, Raju Srivastava underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and is now on ventilator support. Raju underwent angioplasty on Wednesday and a source has informed ANI that Raju is "responding to the treatment."

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. Interestingly, Raju Srivastava has also had a stint in politics. He started his career as a politician in 2014 with Samajwadi Party and within a month joined hands with BJP. The comedian was about to contest from Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha ticket in 2014 from Kanpur, but he had a change of heart as he returned the ticket to join BJP and at that point, Rajnath Singh was the party president.

Speaking about the comedian's career in the showbiz world, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing. (ANI)

