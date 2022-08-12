Bengali film 'Chhaad – The Terrace' to be screened at Toronto festival

'Chhaad – The Terrace', starring actress Paoli Dam, is set to be screened at International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA),Toronto, after having garnered appreciation from critics at home.

Directed by debutante Indrani Chakraborty and produced by National Film Development Corporation, the film explores the protagonist's relationship with the terrace and eventually her disillusionment with it.

Ravinder Bhakar, the managing director of NFDC, said in a statement on Thursday, “We are glad that our films are getting recognised at renowned festivals world over. The new production ‘Chhaad – The Terrace’ will be premiering in North America and we hope the film will be supported by the audiences.” The film is scheduled to be screened on August 13 at Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas, Scarborough, Toronto, with English subtitles, it said.

''We are also planning to send the film to the 53rd IFFI, which is scheduled from November 20 - 28 at Goa,” the statement added.

Apart from Paoli Dam, ‘Chhad- the Terrace’ has Arunoday ‘Rahul’ Banerjee and Rajnandini Paul in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)