Megan Thee Stallion's new studio album 'Traumazine' released

American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion, after dominating Coachella and earning her bachelor's degree in health administration, is back with a brand new album, 'Traumazine'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is her second studio album and a follow-up to the blockbuster debut album 'Good News'.

After teasing the new record on Instagram and Twitter for several weeks, Megan officially announced the project's release date as August 11. The road to 'Traumazine' has been rocky. Concerning the hasty announcement, the rapper explained on Twitter, "From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven't dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well...lol."

In a post written during a recent Twitter Q&A session with her fans, Megan explained, "I wrote this album for myself... I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said fuck it I'll put it in a song." In an Instagram caption, she added, "It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now... I'm excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what's happening in my head."

Megan's new album features guest appearances by Future, Dua Lipa, Latto, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke. Several of her 2022 singles appear on the tracklist, including three songs that entered the Hot 100: 'Sweetest Pie', 'Plan B', and 'Pressurelicious'. On the production side, 'Traumazine' also features contributions from OG Parker, Hitkidd, and Hitmaka, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)