'Govinda Aala Re' to 'Go Go Govinda': Songs to uplift ‘dahi handi’ spirits this Janmashtami

The color and collective fervor of 'Dahi handi', so much a part of the festival of Janmashtami, have been transported from the streets of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, to countless homes thanks to Bollywood songs through the decades. As youngsters across the state form human pyramids to smash an earthen pot of buttermilk suspended mid-air, here is a look at some popular film tracks that gave 'Dahi handi, now recognized as a state sport, pan India recognition: ''GOVINDA AALA RE'': The classic track from Shammi Kapoor's 1963 film ''Bluffmaster'' to celebrate Lord Krishna is an enduring favorite. Sung by music icon Mohammed Rafi, it was penned by Rajendra Krishna for the Manmohan Desai directorial.

''SHOR MACH GAYA SHOR'': The superhit song is from the 1974 action movie ''Badla", starring Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, Johny Walker, and Mehmood. Musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the song for Kishore Kumar.

''MACH GAYA SHOR SARI NAGRI RE'': Picturised on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, this track from 1982 titled ''Khuddaar'' has been a favorite 'Dahi handi' song for events across Maharashtra and other parts of India. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar crooned the song written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Rajesh Roshan gave the music. ''Khuddaar'' was directed by Ravi Tandon.

''AALA RE AALA GOVINDA AALA'': From the 1989 film ''Kala Bazaar'' featuring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Farah Naaz, and Kimi Katkar. It was penned by Indivar and crooned by playback singers Amit Kumar, Shabbir Kumar, and Sadhana Sargam.

''JEETEGA WOHI JISME HAI DAM'': Featuring Ajay Devgan and Karishma Kapoor, the college song is from the 1993 film ''Sangram''. Celebrated singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy lent their voices to the song composed by Nadeem-Shravan. The film also starred Ayesha Jhulka.

''AALA GOVINDA AALA'': Sung by Udit Narayan and Jayshree Shivram, this track is from the movie ''Naach Govinda Naach''. Starring Govinda as an aspiring dancer alongside Mandakini, the film was released in 1992. The composer duo Amar and Utpal gave the music and the lyrics were by Anjaan.

''CHANDI KI DAAL PAR SONE KA MOR'': Starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee, the popular Dahi handi song are from the 1999 title ''Hello Brother''. With Khan and Alka Yagnik on vocals, the track is amongst the initial hits of composer Himesh Reshammiya. A staple in Janamasthmi celebrations.

''GO GO GOVINDA'': The track was a special addition to the critically-acclaimed movie ''OMG - Oh My God''. It features Sonakshi Sinha and choreographer-actor Prabhudheva. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha, the song is Himesh Reshammiya's composition. ''Oh My God'' featured veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role. Superstar Akshay Kumar, who produced the project, made a guest appearance as Lord Krishna in the movie.

