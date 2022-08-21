Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh-starrer 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to release in India on Sept 16

American absurdist comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, will hit Indian theatres on September 16.The English-language film will be released in India by Mumbai-based Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the subcontinent.Impact Films made the announcement on their official Twitter account on Saturday.

American absurdist comedy drama ''Everything Everywhere All at Once'', starring Michelle Yeoh, will hit Indian theatres on September 16.

The English-language film will be released in India by Mumbai-based Impact Films, a leading distributor of foreign language movies in the subcontinent.

Impact Films made the announcement on their official Twitter account on Saturday. ''The wait is now over! EEAAO gracing Indian Cinemas on 16th Sept. One of the best action movies in years (sic),'' the tweet read.

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film premiered at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in March followed by a wide theatrical release in the US in April.

''An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led,'' read the synopsis of the movie.

''Everything Everywhere All at Once'' also stars James Hong, Jamie Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate and Harry Shum Jr.

