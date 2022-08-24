Kartik Aaryan drops a new mirror selfie from workout session

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a mirror selfie from his workout session at the gym on Tuesday, on his social media account. Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Dhamaka' actor treated fans with a new picture from his daily schedule.

In the picture, the 31-year-old actor looked uber-cool in his gym outfit. Kartik could be seen wearing a full sleeves t-shirt that he paired with track pants and sports shoes. He accessorized his look with a cap.

In the mirror selfie, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor struck a pose by looking down and covering his half face with the cap. Sharing the post, he added the song of The Rolling Stones's 'Start me up' in the background.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming action-packed film 'Shehzada' and also keeps on sharing glimpses from the shoot. He has done romantic films like the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', now he will be essaying in a new action zone in his upcoming movie.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.

Meanwhile, he is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Apart from 'Shehzada', he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. 'The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after his romantic movies.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

