Hyun Bin talks on imminent movie, glance of Son Ye Jin's baby bump on luxury mag cover!

The news surrounding Son Ye Jin's pregnancy is not new. Fans are quite happy as their favorite celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are going to enjoy parenthood for the first time.

Soon-to-be-mother Son Ye Jin has recently been portrayed with her baby bump on the cover of a fashion Luxury magazine, in which she looks absolutely beautiful, gorgeous and stylish as always. This is the first time she has shown her baby bump since the announcement of Son Ye Jin's pregnancy. The Crash Landing on You actress announced her pregnancy on June 27 with a post on her Instagram. Since then, her fans continue to keep updated on her pregnancy development through regular posts.

The appearance of Hyun Bin's beautiful pregnant wife Son Ye Jin was absolutely unexpected in the imminent September (2022) issue of the Luxury magazine. Cladded in an off-shoulder neon-pink Valentino-designed outfit, she looks severely gorgeous and her snap has already become viral among her fans on the web world.

Son Ye Jin also holds a white Valentino handbag, which she endorses. Her new shoulder-length haircut also adds glamour to her stylish image.

On the other hand, in a recent press conference, Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin pays his gratitude to everyone for their kind wishes on the wedding and the baby news. Hyun Bin is going to act again in a movie following his wedding with Son Ye Jin and their pregnancy news. He was questioned if there were any changes since then.

Memories of the Alhambra actor revealed there haven't been any big changes due to his personal matters. Rather he is worried, as he cited, about his work. Thus, he expects his fans in South Korea and across the world to notice his endeavors by simply lending plenty of love and supports to him.

Hyun Bin is also concerned about how the global viewers will react to his new film project and his other projects also, Pinkvilla noted. He hopes that they can view it in a positive light.

