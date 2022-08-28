Left Menu

Man beaten to death over previous enmity

Kerala police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly beating to death a 25-year-old person at a hotel here. The police said the reason behind the attack by the 32-year-old was previous enmity They had a previous enmity.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:27 IST
Kerala police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly beating to death a 25-year-old person at a hotel here. The police said the reason behind the attack by the 32-year-old was previous enmity ''They had a previous enmity. Suresh reached the hotel where Kumar was staying and after an altercation, started beating him with a spanner,'' police told PTI.

The police said Suresh chased Kumar and kept attacking him up even as he was running out of the hotel.

''Kumar fell on the road and died. We arrested Suresh from the spot,'' police said. Incidentally, Kumar was a friend of Suresh's wife, they said. Suresh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, they added.

