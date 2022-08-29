Left Menu

Farah Khan remembers her 'Guru' Michael Jackson on dancing legend's birth anniversary

Farah Khan remembered her Guru, American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary. On Monday, she dropped a picture on her social media account.

29-08-2022
Farah Khan with Michael Jackson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Farah Khan remembered her Guru, American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary. On Monday, she dropped a picture on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah dropped a throwback picture with Michael Jackson.

In the monochrome image, Main Hoon Na' director could be seen posing with none other than King of Pop music Michael Jackson. Sharing the throwback picture, she wrote, "My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday #michealjackson .. #inspiration #kingofpop."

Calling him guru, Farah also stated in the caption that she meet him in 1999 in New York. And she can't get over that thrilling experience. As soon the picture was posted, fans and followers chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday king." Another comment reads, "Two rockstar of dancing in a frame."

Fans garnered the post with wishes, "Happy birthday to the king of the pop", wrote another fan. Jackson is considered one of the most significant artists in the world's history. He died at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case.

Jackson has been referred to as the 'King of Pop' because he transformed the art of music videos and paved the way for modern pop music. He has a worldwide influence over the younger generation. The legendary singer and dancer also introduced the famous 'moonwalk' and 'robot' style dance steps into dance history. For over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, made him a global star in pop culture, with the tag of the most awarded music artist in history. (ANI)

