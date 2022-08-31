Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated with religious fervour in Pondy

Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated in Puducherry on Wednesday with religious fervour and spiritual gaiety.

People from within the union territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts made a beeline to the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar in the heart of this town to offer prayers to the presiding deity. Elaborate arrangements were made for the flow of the devotees right from early morning at the temple.

Clay models of Lord Ganesha made by rural artisans in and around Puducherry were selling like hot cakes.

Several materials including paper umbrellas forming part of the decoration of the deity were much sought after by the residents celebrating the festival at homes.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Civil Supplies Minister J Sai Saravanan Kumar, leaders of different political parties and Speaker R Selvam were among those who wished people in separate messages a sustained flow of blessings of Ganesha for a peaceful, healthy and prosperous future.

The chaturthi celebration committee installed a tall statue of Lord Ganesha at Saram near here and will hold cultural events in the next few days.

