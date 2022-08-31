Katrina-Vicky reach Salman Khan's sister's house to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita khan Sharma welcomed home Lord Ganesha with much love and grandeur. And it looks like she is hosting quite a lot of people this year! Katrina Kaif, who is very close to Salman's sister Arpita, visited her and paid respects to the deity. Not just she, Vicky Kaushal also made quite an appearance outside Arpita's house as he smiled for the paparazzi alongside his wife.

Vicky and Kat were seen wearing different shades of yellow for the gathering. While Katrina looked elegant in a lime-yellow sharara, Vicky chose the darker shade of kurta that complimented his looks just perfectly! Earlier, actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza also visited Arpita Khan on the special occasion. They were accompanied by their little ones - Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.

The family of four were dressed in all-white outfits. Arpita's brother Sohail Khan dressed casually to attend the event. He turned up in joggers and a T-shirt.

Every year Salman Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging onto pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following two years long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fast, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. (ANI)

