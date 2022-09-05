Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's psycho-thriller 'Chup' trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming psycho-thriller film 'Chup' unveiled the much-awaited trailer on Monday. Taking to Instagram, south actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the trailer, which he captioned, "Are y'all ready for this? Here's the Trailer of CHUP!For your review."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiHPNYPJtC5/ The film is touted as a romantic psychopath thriller. It is said that the film is a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.

Helmed by renowned filmmaker R Balki, the film casts Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles and is slated to hit theatres on September 23, 2022. Talking about the film, Sunny, who plays the role of a cop said, "It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki's vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting."

Dulquer, on the other hand, said, "I have done different films in my career, however, this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and its story. It feels like you're looking into someone's inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me." Director R Balki said, "I had this idea for the story a long time ago and I don't know why I took so long to pen it down and get it to the screen. It's a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artist and the makings of a murderer. It's a project I hold dear to my heart and I'm very proud of getting to share it with the world."

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' have been co-written by Balki and critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. With music by composer Amit Trivedi and Vishal Sinha credited as the film's director of photography (DOP), 'Chup: Revenge of Artist' is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma. Director R Balki is known for his spectacular films like 'Paa', 'Ki and Ka', 'Padman', and 'Shamitabh', which received positive responses from the critics and the audience.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is currently getting a lot of praise for his recently released film 'Sita Ramam' which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Sunny, on the other hand, will be also seen in director Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2', alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, and in 'Apne 2' along with his father Dharmendra, his brother Bobby Deol and his son Karan Deol. (ANI)

