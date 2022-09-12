Left Menu

Actor Letitia Wright says she felt Chadwick Boseman's presence while filming 'Black Panther 2'

Hollywood actor Letitia Wright, who became a Marvel breakout with her performance in 'Black Panther' as T'Challa's sister Shuri, has revealed that she felt her late costar Chadwick Boseman's presence while making the highly anticipated sequel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:36 IST
Actor Letitia Wright says she felt Chadwick Boseman's presence while filming 'Black Panther 2'
Letitia Wright (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Letitia Wright, who became a Marvel breakout with her performance in 'Black Panther' as T'Challa's sister Shuri, has revealed that she felt her late costar Chadwick Boseman's presence while making the highly anticipated sequel. Wright is set to reprise her role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which was filmed after Boseman's death from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

The film's actors Wright, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta spoke to People magazine at the D23 Expo on Saturday about honouring Boseman, who played the titular superhero and expanding the franchise's scope. "I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I'll be like, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can do this.' I could just hear [Boseman] be like, 'Sister, you're great. You got this. I'm proud of you.' That really just kept me moving forward," recalled Wright, reported People magazine.

According to the outlet, Duke added, "He was always a very quietly powerful person. Sometimes you don't realize the extent, the amount of space people like that take up until they're not there. He was one of those people that led by example, and just led by always showing up and putting his best foot forward every day." "You don't realize that this movie wasn't as playful in between takes as the first one. When Chadwick was around we were rapping and laughing. It just wasn't the same dynamic," said Duke, who plays M'Baku in the movies, as per People magazine.

Boseman's impact is still deeply ingrained in popular culture. His breakthrough performance in 'Black Panther' made that movie the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', directed by Ryan Coogler, will introduce Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero Ironheart. The movie is due to hit theatres on November 11, 2022, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022