Will miss you: Akshay Kumar condoles death of long-time hairdresser Milan Jadhav

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday paid tributes to Milan Jadhav, his hairdresser of over 15 years, who passed away recently.Kumar took to Twitter to remember Jadhav, whom the actor fondly called Milano.You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:44 IST
Will miss you: Akshay Kumar condoles death of long-time hairdresser Milan Jadhav
Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday paid tributes to Milan Jadhav, his hairdresser of over 15 years, who passed away recently.

Kumar took to Twitter to remember Jadhav, whom the actor fondly called 'Milano'.

''You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. ''The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can't believe you've left us… I will miss you Milano. Om shanti,'' the actor tweeted.

He also shared a throwback photo with Jadhav in which the latter is seen fixing Kumar's hair on a movie set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

