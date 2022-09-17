Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other celebs wish PM Modi on birthday

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were among those from the film industry who greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday.

The celebrities took to social media to wish the prime minister on his 72nd birthday.

Khan praised Modi for his ''dedication for the welfare of our country and its people''.

''May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi'' the actor tweeted.

Kumar posted a picture with the prime minister and wrote, “Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead.” Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also shared his photos with Modi and praised the prime minister for putting India on the “world map in a way we could never have imagined”.

“The harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy!” he added.

Malayalam star Mohanlal tweeted, “Warmest birthday wishes and much love to our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you have a blessed year filled with good health, happiness, and more success.” Actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Deol and music composer Shankar Mahadevan also wished Modi on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji. Here’s wishing you good health and a lifetime of inspiring leadership,” Bhatt tweeted.

Devgn hailed the prime minister for inspiring the whole country through his leadership.

“Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Your leadership inspires India and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead sir,” he tweeted along with a photo from his earlier meeting with Modi.

Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday.” “Warmest birthday wishes to the visionary leader of our country, Hon' Prime Minister @narendramodi ji Wish you a happy and prosperous journey ahead as you lead our nation to the pinnacle of success! #HappyBdayModiji” tweeted Shetty.

Sunny, who is also the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, posted, “Wishing Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi ji an abundance of health and a great year ahead.” Mahadevan thanked the prime minister for his “amazing leadership and inspiration”.

“Happiest birthday to our dearest Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi !!Praying for your good health, peace and happiness!” the music composer wrote.

