Entertainment News Roundup: 'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Abbott Elementary' season two explores more of Janine's personal life

Season two of the American mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" will navigate the personal lives of several characters in new ways, its creator Quinta Brunson said. The first season of the ABC series recently took home three Emmy wins, including the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for Sheryl Lee Ralph, outstanding writing for a comedy series for Brunson, and outstanding casting for a comedy series.

