Raj: Dalit man found dead on roadside

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:36 IST
Body of a Dalit man with injury marks and its hands and feet tied was found on the roadside here, police said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Tagaram Meghwal, was reportedly abducted by some people on Monday.

Kalyanpur SHO Kailashdan said several injury marks were also found on the body of the deceased.

After coming to know about the incident, a protest was staged by his family and society, who refused to take Meghwal's body, he said.

The hands and feet of the deceased were tied. There were many injury marks on the body, he added.

Meghwal is survived by elderly parents, brother, wife and three children.

A case has been registered into the matter, police added.

