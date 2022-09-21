'My Village': Artist Subodh Gupta's exhibition in France showcases his vision of life

From sculptures in brass and steel to paintings of kitchen utensils, eminent artist Subodh Gupta's ongoing solo exhibition, ''My Village'', in France conveys the memories, nostalgia, desires and struggles that permeate the stories of India.

The exhibition, organised by Galleria Continua to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Les Moulins -- its first space in France -- presents Gupta's vision of life, ''which is made up of abstract elements, everyday objects, noise and silence''.

Born in 1964 in Khagaul, Bihar and studied at the College of Art, Patna (1983-1988), Gupta is widely known for working with everyday objects such as steel kitchen utensils.

The New Delhi-based artist, who has participated in numerous international exhibitions, has been using a rich variety of media to express and produce large-scale sculptures, paintings, installations, photographs, videos and performances.

While stainless steel is his signature medium, he has also masterfully executed works in bronze, marble, brass and wood.

''The objects and tools present in the paintings and installations on display are entities that, in their simplicity, interact with the intricate textures of life, its shades, lines and shadows that also furrow the palms of our hands,'' read the note from the organisers.

So where his sculptures in brass and steel bring to notice the ''aesthetic and consumerist desires'' of today's world; his paintings of vessels and utensils used for cooking and preserving food highlights India's age-old ritual of feeding the needy, saints, and even animals.

Gupta's works have been exhibited in prestigious museums, art fairs and biennales throughout the world. He was awarded the Chevalier de L'Ordre Arts et Lettres, among the French government's highest honours, for his contribution to contemporary art. The exhibition will come to a close on December 24.

