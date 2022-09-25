Anil Kapoor wraps up his shoot of Indian remake of 'The Night Manager'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has wrapped up his shoot for much-awaited Indian remake of 'The Night Manager'. The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor took to Instagram and shared a stylish monochrome picture where he can be seen wearing a black-checked blazer.

"And #TheNightManagerofIndia is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carre. @the_ink_factory_ @disneyplushotstar @banijayasia @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @sandeipm @picsofpinks @jasper_ben", he captioned the post. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci5e_l7v9gq/

As soon as he shared the post, his close friend Karan Johar commented, "Rocker" while his 'The Night Manager' co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Shelly, beloved". Netizens also praised his stunning look in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Kamaal n jakaass", while another commented, "King Kapoor" in the comment section.

'The Night Manager' is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer. The 2016 series features Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. It will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. A major update on the web series is expected to be out very soon. Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter', which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as one of his upcoming movies. (ANI)

