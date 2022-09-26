Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will be even more ‘Naughty’ than before, shared Netflix

After Too Hot to Handle Season 3 appeared on Netflix on January 19, 2022, fans are looking forward to watching a great Season 4 of the dating reality series. After an impressive debut, without any hesitation, Netflix renewed Too Hot to Handle for Season 4 but the release date is yet to be announced.

Are we going to know the Too Hot to Handle Season 4 premiere date soon? Read the texts below to know more in details.

When Netflix revealed its year-round offering of reality romance shows line-up, they said Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will arrive soon. So we couldn't rule out this year's release date. Finger crossed! We are likely to see the show at the end of 2022. Moreover, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the streamer aired two more seasons, which were filmed back-to-back on the Turks and Caicos Islands. And the renewal of Too Hot to Handle Season 4 was declared in February 2022.

Another hopeful news is that a few weeks back in August, Netflix shared a short video on its official Twitter account that Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will be even more 'Naughty' this time, which is on the way. Read the original post and the video below.

"Who doesn't love a cheeky little Cupid? Too Hot To Handle Season 4, and even more 'naughty' Netflix dating shows, are on the way."

Read the synopsis of the adult reality dating series, Too Hot to Handle:

Ten singles contestants from all across the globe will come together and be dropped off on a private Island where they think they could have some fun. But they need to follow rules like no kissing, no heavy petting, and no pleasure-seeking. Interestingly, money will be deducted from the group's final pot for every sexual encounter. The contestants start with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced whenever a rule is broken.

The exact premiere date for Netflix THTHS4 hasn't been announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!

