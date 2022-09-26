Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will be even more ‘Naughty’ than before, shared Netflix
- Country:
- United States
After Too Hot to Handle Season 3 appeared on Netflix on January 19, 2022, fans are looking forward to watching a great Season 4 of the dating reality series. After an impressive debut, without any hesitation, Netflix renewed Too Hot to Handle for Season 4 but the release date is yet to be announced.
Are we going to know the Too Hot to Handle Season 4 premiere date soon? Read the texts below to know more in details.
When Netflix revealed its year-round offering of reality romance shows line-up, they said Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will arrive soon. So we couldn't rule out this year's release date. Finger crossed! We are likely to see the show at the end of 2022. Moreover, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the streamer aired two more seasons, which were filmed back-to-back on the Turks and Caicos Islands. And the renewal of Too Hot to Handle Season 4 was declared in February 2022.
Another hopeful news is that a few weeks back in August, Netflix shared a short video on its official Twitter account that Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will be even more 'Naughty' this time, which is on the way. Read the original post and the video below.
"Who doesn't love a cheeky little Cupid? Too Hot To Handle Season 4, and even more 'naughty' Netflix dating shows, are on the way."
"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/ChSOiTXj70J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">View this post on Instagram
Read the synopsis of the adult reality dating series, Too Hot to Handle:
Ten singles contestants from all across the globe will come together and be dropped off on a private Island where they think they could have some fun. But they need to follow rules like no kissing, no heavy petting, and no pleasure-seeking. Interestingly, money will be deducted from the group's final pot for every sexual encounter. The contestants start with a $100,000 grand prize that gets reduced whenever a rule is broken.
The exact premiere date for Netflix THTHS4 hasn't been announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned!
Also Read: Babylon Berlin Season 4 trailer shows 1930's German dark streets before its release in Oct