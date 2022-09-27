Left Menu

Man: Angry with girlfriend for following male members on social media, man kills self

Rohan Singh Kapoor 22, a resident of Ram Nagar, consumed some poisonous drug at a Durga Puja pandal in Ramdaspeth area on Monday night, a Sitabuldi police station official said.Apart from the dispute with the woman, Kapoor was depressed due to debts, the official said.After consuming the poisonous drug, Kapoor asked a man at the pandal to call up his elder brother, Veerpal Singh Kapoor, and inform him about his condition, the official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-09-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 23:47 IST
Man: Angry with girlfriend for following male members on social media, man kills self
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man committed suicide by consuming a poisonous drug in Nagpur city following a dispute with his girlfriend who used to follow some male members on her Instagram account, police said on Tuesday. Rohan Singh Kapoor (22), a resident of Ram Nagar, consumed some poisonous drug at a Durga Puja pandal in Ramdaspeth area on Monday night, a Sitabuldi police station official said.

Apart from the dispute with the woman, Kapoor was depressed due to debts, the official said.

After consuming the poisonous drug, Kapoor asked a man at the pandal to call up his elder brother, Veerpal Singh Kapoor, and inform him about his condition, the official added. Veerpal rushed to the spot and admitted his brother to a hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022