Hombale Films announces 'Dhoomam' with Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali

Hombale Films, the banner behind Yash-led ''KGF'' movies, on Friday announced its new film with actors Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali.

Titled ''Dhoomam'', the multilingual film will be written and directed by filmmaker Pawan Kumar of ''U-Turn'' fame.

The production banner said the film will kickstart production on October 9 and is scheduled to be released in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

''What you sow, so shall you reap. Presenting #Dhoomam. Kickstarting from Oct 9, 2022, End Game begins in Summer 2023,'' Hombale Films tweeted.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

''Dhoomam'' will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

The project marks a reunion between Faasil, the star of movies such as ''Take Off'', ''Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum'' and ''Malik'', and Balamurali. The duo earlier worked together on 2016 movie ''Maheshinte Prathikaaram''.

Balamurali recently won the National Award for best actress for her performance in Sudha Kongara's ''Soorarai Pottru'', opposite Suriya.

