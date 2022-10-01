Left Menu

Dance ballet celebrates 75 years of India's independence

A dance ballet here showcased the story of India from vedic times to the nations fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Organised by Urvashi Dance, Music, Art, and Cultural Society on Friday evening, the collaborative dance production, Azadi ka Amrit Parv, showcased various classical dance forms, including Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, and contemporary.

A dance ballet here showcased the story of India from vedic times to the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organised by Urvashi Dance, Music, Art, and Cultural Society on Friday evening, the collaborative dance production, 'Azadi ka Amrit Parv', showcased various classical dance forms, including Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, and contemporary. Choreographed by Kathak exponent Gitanjali Lal, the thematic dance ballet commemorated India's 75th year of independence with dance presentations to depict a Vedic India, its colonial times, as well as the Green Revolution and the ''New India''.

''Our goal was to demonstrate how unique our country is by embarking on an extraordinary journey.

''We were living these iconic moments during rehearsals and aspired to bring them to life in front of the audience as well,'' said Rekha Mehra, Kathak dancer and president of Urvashi Dance, Music, Art, and Cultural Society.

The dance ballet ended with a performance on Vande Mataram by 50 dancers, including 15 international dancers. Organised in collaboration with Paramhans Prakashvati Mehta Trust and ChhayaDeep Foundation, the event was attended by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatanatyam doyen Sonal Mansingh, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, DG ICCR Kumar Tuhin, dance gurus Uma Sharma, Saroja Vaidyanathan and Shovana Naryan.

