Kangana Ranaut bids on 'Ram janam bhumi' mementos at auction of PM Modi's gifts

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, attended the auction of the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bid on two items related to 'Ram janam bhumi'. The 'Manikarnika' actor, who placed her bid on 'Ram janam bhumi mitti' and 'Ram Mandir model', took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her visit.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Today I had the good fortune of visiting the auction of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's memorable gifts/mementos that were presented to him at special occasions... I bidded for Ram janm bhumi mitti and Ram Mandir design ... what did you bid for ? It's proceeds will go for Namammi Gange project ... let's do this. Jai Hind." Talking to ANI about her bid, Kangana said, "As I am a religious person, so I placed my bid on Ram janam bhoomi. It's a model of the Ram mandir because I always used to think about how its design will be. As it was available here so I placed my bid on it."

She further spoke about her upcoming film 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and stars Kangana as the protagonist. The actor said, "I feel as an artist it's the best time as we are getting creative freedom. Cinematically the topic is very appealing. I as an artist find it very Shakespearean whatever happened around that time. The film will not just be about fact checks and documented events. It will also expose the psychological undercurrent, the tensions, the game of power and the archetype of a leader. There are many things people don't know."

Apart from Kangana, 'Emergency' also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. It is Kangana's first solo directorial project. (ANI)

