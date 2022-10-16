Left Menu

JK LG inaugurates painting exhibition

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 19:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday inaugurated a painting exhibition titled "Ekaant, an ode to home in the mountains" here, an official spokesman said.

The exhibition of paintings by the CEO, of Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Abhishek Sharma, showcased a series of impressions of the offbeat landscapes of J-K, which is an attempt to promote the picturesque offbeat tourist destinations of the UT and encourage local artisans to promote the local culture and natural heritage, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor complimented the paintings made by the young officer and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The exhibit creates a stream of natural stories of Brammah to bharnazar and the iconic landmarks of Jammu city to the icy silk mountains of Uri valley. The exhibition depicts the grasslands of Kishtwar which sits in the centre of the hills and is famously known as Chowgan. It is hoped to promote various offbeat places and tourist destinations in the UT, the spokesman said.

