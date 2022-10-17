Catherine de Medici in 'The Serpent Queen' is a modern anti-hero: creator Justin Haythe

Upcoming period drama ''The Serpent Queen'' presents a ''modern and unique anti-hero'' in the lead character of Queen of France Catherine de Medici, says series creator Justin Haythe.

Starring Samantha Morton in the lead role, ''The Serpent Queen'' tells the story of Catherine de Medici who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.

Based on Leonie Frieda's book ''Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France'', the series explores how with her intelligence and determination, Catherine de Medici manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport of monarchy better than anyone else.

Haythe, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the series, said ''The Serpent Queen'' is a great blend of a royal show and domestic drama.

''My hope is that she (Catherine de Medici) appeals as a very modern and unique anti-hero while the show delivers on the pleasures of the genre of a royal show, which is, like all great drama, essentially a domestic drama with the elevated stakes of executions, war, and struggles for power. After all, the best period shows are ones we see ourselves in,'' the creator said in a statement.

Also starring Amrita Acharia, ''The Serpent Queen'' is set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play from Friday.

It also features Enzo Cilenti, Barry Atsma, Nicholas Burns, Danny Kirrane, Charles Dance, Ludivine Sagnier, Liv Hill, Kiruna Stamell and Colm Meaney.

The series is also executive produced by Francis Lawrence of ''The Hunger Games'' fame and Erwin Stoff (''The Matrix'').

