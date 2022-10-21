'Chicago P.D.': Jesse Lee Soffer returning to direct Season 10

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer, who made his final appearance on 'Chicago P.D.' earlier this month, will return to direct Season 10 of the series. According to Variety, Det. Jay Halstead was portrayed by Soffer in 189 episodes of the police procedural on NBC. He appeared in the first three episodes of the 10th season in August, announcing that it would be his last. In the Oct. 3 episode, Jay made the decision to leave Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (Tracy Spiridakos), and join the army in Bolivia. This marked the end of the character's appearance on the show. Jesse Lee Soffer will be returning to direct Episode 16. The episode will air in 2023.

"It's black and white, it's good and bad, it's right and wrong, and it's no more of this," Halstead told Upton as quoted in Variety, during their emotional scene. "I need that. I need that back. I fly out today. It's not forever, it's eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we're gonna get through this because you're the love of my life, and if I'm yours, then you'll know that you have to let me go." According to Variety, Soffer, shared his gratitude for his years working on the show. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he said in a statement. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Prior to Season 10, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, a Season 9 guest star, was promoted to series regular, joining Spiridakos, Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton in the cast. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television jointly produce "Chicago P.D." Executive producers include Dick Wolf, Gwen Sigan, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Peter Jankowski, Michael Brandt, Gavin Harris, Chad Saxton, and Arthur W. Forney. (ANI)

